‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Spoilers: Last Elimination Matchup Of The Season Sends Female Home

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

There is one more elimination challenge coming this season on War of the Worlds 2. In addition to this elimination, there will also be a major purge which sends a large group home just before the final. One remaining competitor won’t make it to that purge, however, as she will be the last casualty of the Proving Ground. The Challenge‘s Vevmo page reports that Nany Gonzalez will be the last female packing before the purge as she will lose after a one-on-one competition against Ashley Mitchell.

There are no details on the specific type of elimination the two women will compete in, and it also is unclear whether Team U.S. or Team U.K. wins the final challenge of the season. Two Team U.S. members would suggest a loss for the team in the final challenge, but players from the same team have competed on the Proving Ground multiple times so far this season.

Nany being thrown into elimination is not much of a surprise since the Challenge veteran is the only girl on Team U.S. not in the big numbers alliance. Along with Ashley, Cara Maria Sorbello, Kam Williams, and “Ninja” Natalier Duran are the women in the season’s biggest and strongest alliance. Nany has been on the outs with the women since the season began, despite keeping a friendship with Leroy Garrett, who is in the mega-group as well.

Those who will be purged before (or at the very beginning of) the final include Leroy, Ashley, Kam, and Tori Deal. This leaves eight competitors to play in the finals for the grand prize, with four on each team. Cara Maria, Ninja, Paulie Calafiore, and Zach Nichols will compete for Team U.S., with Rogan O’Connor, Jordan Wiseley, C.T. Tamburello, and Dee Nguyen playing for Team U.K.

Things don’t appear to get better between Nany and Cara after the season, as reunion spoilers suggest the two women will go at it during the taping. Laurel Stuckey allegedly had to hold Nany back from getting at Cara after the two women couldn’t put their differences aside.

Nany and Ashley will both be back for The Challenge Season 35 which is currently filming in Prague, the Czech Republic. So far one of these women has been eliminated, and one is still in the game about halfway through filming.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.