Rachel Cook Flaunts Figure In Nude Pic Taken At The Beach

Rachel Cook‘s magazine, WTVR, shared a new sneak peek of the cover of their first-ever issue on Instagram. The stunner was seen posing at the beach, as she went completely nude. She stood facing the camera straight-on, with the ocean visible in the backdrop. Rachel wore her hair slicked back and behind her shoulders, as she appeared to be completely drenched from head-to-toe. She also wore two sets of hoop earrings, but otherwise kept it simple with no other jewelry. The photo was in black-and-white, so it was hard to know if she wore makeup. Whatever she wore looked natural, while the light shone on her from the right side. This caused the right side of her face and body to be left in the shadows.

In fact, the photo played with light and shadows in such a way that her body was well-censored. Plus, a white brushstroke was drawn on her chest, so although she was nude, there was only a peek of underboob that could be seen. Rachel placed her right hand in front of her leg, while her skin glowed thanks to the sunlight. The image imparted a sense of drama, along with a sultry vibe.

The image was shot by photographer Robert Voltaire, with whom Rachel has worked before. In particular, she previously shared another Instagram photo from her Playboy days, which she attributed to Robert in the captions.

The model is offering the magazine via Patreon, where fans can subscribe monthly to get access to uncensored and exclusive content. It costs $15 per month, and anyone who signs up can already take a look at the first issue. Rachel has also noted that there will be a print-version available sometime in the future.

So far, the project already has over 2,800 patrons, with many more likely to join in as the word gets out about WTVR. Rachel is already promoting the second issue, so there’s clearly a lot more the bombshell has up her sleeve. The drop date for the next issue is unknown, although her monthly subscription service suggests that it may drop in December.

In addition, Rachel recently shared another update from her first issue of the magazine. This time, she was only partially nude, as she went topless in denim shorts. This photo was less censored than her nude shot, as she wrote the magazine’s name over her chest. This still left a lot on display, as the model gave moody looks while perched on a rock formation at the beach. She wore her hair down in a middle part and sported a black manicure.