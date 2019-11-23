Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Life And Times Of Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 25 bring Ashley home for the holidays as Jack reads his and Traci’s finished book about their family. The episode is in honor of Peter Bergman’s 30 years at the CBS Daytime drama.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) joins the Abbotts for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to SheKnows Soaps. Traci (Beth Maitland) lets Jack (Peter Bergman) know that Ashley is coming home early for the holiday. Before Traci leaves to pick up their sister, she gives Jack the honor of reading the newly finished book about the Abbotts.

The book is a labor of love, and it tells the story of one of Genoa City’s most prominent families. While he’s home alone, Jack looks back over the years as he reads the memoir he and Traci wrote about the Abbott family. As he turns the pages, Jack flashes back to important memories in his life. There are times with his father, John, as well as moments with Dina (Marla Adams) before she became ill with Alzheimer’s. Jack enjoys reliving some of those moments he had with both his parents, and he also remembers promising his father that he would look out for Dina after John passed away.

Then, Jack moves on to details about his own life, including memories about his rivalry with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). The two had so many fights over the year, and several of them were quite memorable. Viewers will get to see the shocking daytime moment when Victor had a heart attack, and Jack left him lying on the floor, stepping over his body and leaving The Mustache for dead. These two had such a huge rivalry, and many times, they both loved the same woman — Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). It’s not surprising that some of Jack’s flashbacks include Nikki, who even now remains his close friend and confidant even though she and Victor have a healthy marriage at this point.

Jack also remembers his time with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and how much they meant to each other over the years. Plus, he examines his moments with Ashley and Billy (Jason Thompson). He hasn’t always gotten along with his siblings, but Jack and the Abbotts have always found a way to come back together throughout all their disagreements.

Finally, the whole group gathers, including Jack, Traci, Ashley, and Billy. They also bring Dina, Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) home to celebrate their family.