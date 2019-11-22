Halle Berry Looks Fantastically Fit As She Delivers A High Kick In Workout Picture

Halle Berry is only getting stronger with age.

The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of herself delivering a high kick wearing white martial arts gear. Halle showed off some incredible flexibility in the shot, but in the caption told fans that she was taking a step back from her fitness routine after suffering an injury.

Halle’s fans were still very impressed with the picture, leaving scores of supportive comments, many of them complimenting the amazing shape she’s in after age 50.

“Wow you go girl,” one fan wrote.

“Great legs…” another added.

The actress regularly shares workout videos and pictures on Friday, which she has dubbed “Fitness Fridays.” Over the past few months, she gave them a glimpse of the intensive workouts she went through while preparing for her role in John Wick Chapter 3, including a preview of some of the stunts she would be doing. Though Halle may need to tone in down a bit due to the unspecified injury, she told fans they could still expect to see plenty of updates from her upcoming movie, Bruised, which is about a female MMA fighter. She used the caption for Friday’s picture to promote the movie, tagging its official Instagram page where there are more pictures of Halle working out.

The MMA-centered movie, which marks Halle’s directorial debut, also hits on her love of fitness. As Deadline noted, the actress is reuniting with John Wick Chapter 3 producer Basil Iwanyk and the fight choreography team from the John Wick franchise.

“Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the plot follows Jackie ‘Justice,’ a disgraced MMA fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting,” Deadline noted in its synopsis. “When 6-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world, and ultimately fight to become the mother this kid deserves.”

Loading...

Halle has been using her Instagram page to build some anticipation for the movie. After posting her workout picture on Friday, the actress added a series of videos to her Instagram Stories featuring trainer Black Rob from the Renzo Gracie Academy, a top martial arts school in Manhattan where she training for the movie. In the video clips, he shared some details about the training he helped Halle go through in order to get in shape for the movie.