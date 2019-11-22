Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Skintight Black Sequin Dress

Popstar Nicole Scherzinger had her 4.1 million Instagram followers tantalized with a sizzling double Instagram update showing off a sexy look she wore to a recent event.

In the first snap she shared, Nicole treated her followers to a full-body view of the black dress she wore to the Fall Ball at Cafe de Paris in London. The dress was a strapless style and was form-fitting from the very top to the hem. Every inch of the garment clung to Nicole’s curves, and her hourglass physique looked incredible in it. The material of the black dress incorporated sequins, which gave the look a unique vibe. Nicole finished off the ensemble with a pair of sky-high black stilettos.

The bombshell wore her brunette locks down in soft waves and a deep side part. She posed in front of a stunning display with a wide variety of white, silver, and gold balls in all sizes.

In the second snap, Nicole gave her followers a better glimpse at the beauty look she rocked for the event. In the close-up snap, fans were able to see that though she kept the neckline of the gown simple and didn’t wear a necklace, she included a pair of statement earrings to finish off the look. A hint of cleavage peeked out of the strapless top of the gown, and her skin was glowing in the shot.

Nicole kept her makeup fairly neutral, selecting a lip color that was a mix between a nude and a brown shade. She incorporated shimmering eyeshadow in neutral tones and rocked lush lashes that accentuated her stunning eyes. Her skin was flawless in the shot, and her brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder in silky waves.

She kept the caption of the post simple, and her followers absolutely loved it. The sizzling shot received over 8,200 likes within just 8 minutes.

“My Queen,” one fan said in the comments section.

“Flawless always,” another said.

Another fan added, “you look unbelievable!!”

Yet another fan was all about Nicole’s hourglass physique and commented, “Jessica Rabbit Vibes.”

Nicole has been loving the look of a strapless black dress lately. Just a few days ago, for another event, the brunette bombshell rocked a black dress with a sheer lace overlay. The gown was a full-length dress, not a cocktail dress like the one she rocked for the event at Cafe de Paris, but it likewise hugged Nicole’s curves and showed off a tantalizing hint of cleavage.