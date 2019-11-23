Demi Lovato Gets A Kiss From Pink-Haired Boyfriend Austin Wilson In Romantic New Instagram Post

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Austin Wilson are showing off their affection for one another in the most recent photo on his Instagram page. In the shared snapshot the 25-year-old male model is kissing Demi as they stand in front of a mirror for a selfie. He’s sporting bright pink hair while wearing a t-shirt, an oversized black denim jacket, baggy faded blue jeans, and checkered-print shoes.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is rocking a teal blazer over a fitted black mini-dress plus black pointed-toe heels. Although her face is partially obscured by Austin’s phone, you can see that she’s wearing makeup to accentuate her eyes and that her hair has been slicked back.

In the caption, Austin calls Demi his baby before adding a black heart emoji.

Instagram users swooned over the photo in the comments section of the post. Based on some of the usernames it’s clear that many of these comments came from Demi Lovato fans, even though the post is on Austin’s page.

“OH MY GOD CUTENESSES OVERLOAD,” one person wrote.

“That’s a really beautiful date night,” another added.

One commenter expressed gratitude for Austin.

“Thank you for treating her the way she deserves to be treated!” they wrote.

A fourth Instagram user seemed ready for Austin and Demi to make a lifelong commitment to one another.

“If you want to get married, I will be your wedding planner and I’d do it for free,” they commented.

This isn’t the first time that Demi has popped up on Austin’s Instagram page. In a previous post, he’s hugging her from behind in yet another mirror selfie. The two are both wearing all-black outfits. Austin kept his ensemble simple with a black t-shirt, jeans, and boots which helps his pink hair to stand out even more in the photo. Demi is wearing a black leather jacket over another curve-hugging black mini dress but this one appears to be covered in a cheetah print.

Austin called her his love in the caption. The post has been liked over 250,000 times since it was posted on November 13.

Demi posted her first Instagram photo of them on the same day. In it, she’s getting another kiss on the cheek from her boyfriend. Unlike all of the aforementioned photos, Austin is shirtless in this one, revealing the plethora of tattoos on his arms and torso. As The Inquisitr reported, some of Demi’s fans expressed concern about his tattoos and insinuated that he could endanger her sobriety. Despite the negative feedback, the post has racked up over 3 million likes on Instagram.