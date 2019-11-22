Kelis Stuns In Low-Cut Multicolored Sequined Gown For ‘i-D’

Kelis sat down with i-D for an interview and also did a stunning photoshoot for the publication.

The “Trick Me” hitmaker shared numerous photos of herself to her Instagram account where the singer-songwriter looked nothing short of amazing.

In the first photo, Kelis posted an up-close image that displayed her natural beauty in a low-cut outfit. The “Get Along With You” songstress rocked her short curly hair and accessorized herself with different earrings on each ear. On one side, she rocked a fairly large stud while on the other she wore long earrings that were dangling down. Kelis accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and applied a red lip.

In the second shot, she posed in the same garment that appeared more clear. The full-length photo showed off Kelis in a rainbow-striped long-sleeved dress that shined in the sun. She paired the ensemble with white sneakers and put on a gold watch. The “4th of July (Fireworks)” entertainer leaned and placed her foot on a fence while she was surrounded by nature and a clear blue sky.

In the third and final image, Kelis changed up her look and was photographed in an oversized cardigan that consisted of blue, green, white, and red. She sported thick gold hoop earrings and a lot of necklaces and made it look effortless.

In her caption, she credited the photographer, Daria Ritch and makeup artist, Samuel Paul.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 330 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Like literally everything you do looks effortless. We are bffs in my mind,” one user wrote adding a heart-eye face emoji.

“Omg look at all this greatness,” another shared.

“I love you!!! You are one of my favorite artists,” a third fan remarked.

“Ageless beauty! And that body of work on Kaleidoscope is too iconic,” a fourth follower commented.

For her interview, Kelis discussed her debut album, Kaleidoscope, which she is celebrating with a 20th-anniversary tour next year, per The Inquisitr.

The “Milkshake” chart-topper spoke about how she stood out for being someone different. Kelis expressed that black people weren’t listening to her music at the time and she didn’t have a place in pop.

“It was a time when everybody — especially black female artists — was being boxed in doing one thing. I was never good at that anyways,” she explained.

The record was produced by American duo The Neptunes, who consists of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo and contained one of her signature singles, “Caught Out There.”