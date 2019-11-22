‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Two Veteran Besties Sent Packing As End Nears

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge Season 35.

The Challenge Season 35 is well underway in Prague, The Czech Republic and 12 competitors have already been sent out of the game, by either disqualification, fair elimination, or choice. Jenna Compono and Kailah Casillas are the two newest cast members to be named as eliminated contestants from Season 35. Pink Rose is a Challenge insider who posts regular spoilers as they happen on Vevmo, and has added Jenna and Kailah to the growing list of booted players. The spoiler source notes that their list of eliminated contestants is not 100 percent accurate in order, but does confirm each of its members is gone from the game.

Kailah posted a new photo on Instagram today, which could have been done by a third party, but she was also seen in the Instagram story of Stephen Bear who was listed as an eliminated contestant last week. Jenna has also posted to her Instagram story, in the form of a boomerang with her boyfriend, and fellow Challenge veteran, Zach Nichols.

The news of Kailah and Jenna’s departure leaves 17 players left in the game. All four new Big Brother recruits (Kaycee Clark, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Bayleigh Dayton) are still holding strong which has fans of the CBS reality tv series elated on Twitter. Former Big Brother alum and three-time Challenge competitor Josh Martinez is also still in the house alongside big wigs Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5LVOUhhfhy/

Jenna and Kailah are the sixth and seventh women eliminated from Season 35 following Kayla Fitzgerald, Jennifer Lee, Ashley Mitchell, Tori Deal, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. It’s been rumored that Tula had to leave the game due to a disqualification because of an injury she sustained in her foot from a competition. She was not sent home for any rule-breaking or technicality, but simply because she was no longer able to perform. Jordan Wisley has also been spotted out since news of him leaving the show broke, sporting an arm brace.

Currently, there are no rumors suggesting how Jenna and Kailah were eliminated from the newest season, and who was sent home before whom. Most of the conversation surrounding Kailah on Twitter suggests she cheated on longtime boyfriend Michael Pericoloso with Bear while filming the new season. Twitter spoiler account @GamerVev first spoke out on the rumors, which are gaining steam now that the duo has been spotted on Instagram together.

The Challenge Season 35 is expected to debut on MTV in early 2020.