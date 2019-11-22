Amanda Cerny Floats Underwater In Minuscule Orange Bikini For Upcoming Calendar

Amanda Cerny‘s most recent Instagram share has her fans raving. As those who follow the YouTuber on social media know, Cerny is one of the most popular figures on the planet and boasts a following of over 26 million on Instagram alone. In the most recent shot that was shared for her loyal followers, Cerny looks smoking hot while promoting her new project.

In the caption of the image, the bombshell told fans that they only have two days to invest in her new calendar while tagging her hair and makeup team. She also included a link to her website where fans could purchase the “sustainable” calendar. In the gorgeous new photo, Cerny could be seen floating underwater while striking a sexy pose. Her back was arched in the shot and she put her hands just behind her while bending one leg and kicking out the other. Her long, dark locks were flowing in the water just behind her and she closed her eyes in the image.

The model’s amazing figure was on full display while she rocked a skimpy orange bikini that featured floss-like sides that held the bottoms together. The top of the suit was equally as sexy and showed off plenty of cleavage for the camera. The post has only been live on the YouTuber’s page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already with over 506,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.

Many of Cerny’s fans commented on the image to rave over her killer figure while countless others asked where they could purchase the same bikini. A few more let the bombshell know that they would be visiting her website to buy the calendar while a handful of others had no words and expressed their emotions by using the flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Sooooo pumped about it.. can’t keep my calm,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Absolutely amazing so creative. Love the different themes,” another gushed, adding a few kissy mouth emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are amazing, I have never seen anyone more beautiful in my whole entire life,” a third Instagram user chimed in with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cerny shared another hot photo from her calendar, this time posing in a field full of gorgeous sunflowers while clad in an animal print bra and panties. That stunning post racked up over 1.4 million likes in addition to over 1,400-plus comments.