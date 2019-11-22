Brazilian Swimming Twins Bia & Branca Feres Are Twice As Nice In Teeny Bikinis

Brazilian swimming twins Bia and Branca Feres dropped jaws after posting a picture to Instagram where the two stunners were twice as nice as they modeled bikinis. The athletic pair both represented Brazil for synchronized swimming at the 2007 Pan American Games, and with their help, the South American country placed third.

Their athletic prowess also helped them grow a sizable Instagram following, and the two often post pictures of their glamorous lives.

The setting of their most recent shot was a dreamy cabana with a cream-hued curtain to offer some shade. Inside the cabana were two straw-covered benches that were covered with bright red and green floral pillows. In the background, lush greenery and the light blue sky offered a pop of color.

That said, it is likely that few eyes were on the setting, as the gorgeous twins commanded all the attention in their teeny bikinis.

The two bikini sets are almost matching in cut, though they vary in color. The twin on the left modeled a mulberry-colored set with a classic triangle shape that seemed slightly too small, as she revealed a sliver of underboob.

The straps were so thin they could nearly be deemed spaghetti straps, and a side strap hugged her hip to show a maximum amount of her long and lean leg. Her sole accessory was a pair of coffee-colored sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. Her hair was brushed just past her shoulders.

She posed sideways to the camera so that the curves of her bust and derriere were on full display. Her figure was further accentuated when she raised her arm, causing her back to arch slightly.

Her twin, meanwhile, went for a classic black ensemble. Like the mulberry set, the top was a classic triangle shape, with a neckline low enough to flaunt her cleavage.

Showcasing her taut midriff, the Brazilian bombshell paired the top with matching black bikini bottoms in a classic brief style. Though it was a simple look, the black color highlighted her golden tan, and she looked stunning. The final accessory was a pair of sunglasses that matched her twin’s.

Within a few hours, the post has already earned over 11,000 likes and more than 230 comments. Though most of them were in Portuguese, there were a few in English, showing their international reach.

“Beautifully sculptured legs of the most gorgeous twins,” one fan raved.

“Love my twin beauties!!!‼️” added another, with a sunglass-face emoji and an American flag, perhaps to signify his own nationality.

“Queens,” proclaimed a third, with two crowns and an applauding hand emoji.

Though Bia and Branca were not matching in their most recent picture, they often post pictures where they wear identical ensembles. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, fans particularly loved a post where the stunners wore Daisy Dukes.