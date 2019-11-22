Most Voters Fear Violence From Donald Trump’s Foes More Than His Supporters, Says Poll

A new telephone and online survey of 1,000 likely voters from Rasmussen Reports found that 53 percent of the likely U.S. voters surveyed are concerned that impeaching and removing Donald Trump from office will lead to violence. Within this group, 24 percent of respondents said they are “very concerned” about this potential violence, Breitbart reports.

Interestingly, 59 percent of the likely U.S. voters surveyed fear that it is Trump’s enemies — not his supporters — who will become violent, with 34 percent of this group revealing they are “very concerned.” According to Rasmussen, these findings are “unchanged” from the results of the same poll last year.

Also unchanged is the finding that 31 percent of voters surveyed fear the United States is heading toward a civil war within the next five years. More specifically, 41 percent of voters under the age of 40 who were surveyed held this fear.

Among the Republicans surveyed, 60 percent fear violence stemming from Trump’s removal from office. Within this group, 65 percent are “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” that people who don’t agree with Trump’s policies will turn to violence.

Curiously, Democrats fear violence from Trump’s foes more than his supporters.

“But Democrats aren’t nearly as worried about Trump’s supporters which helps explain their strong support for the highly partisan impeachment effort,” the report reads.

“While 40% of Democrats are Very Concerned that those opposed to Trump’s policies will resort to violence, just 18% feel that way about his supporters if the president is removed from office.”

The report also reveals that of those who “strongly approve” of Trump’s job in office, just 42 percent are “very concerned” that his removal will lead to violence. Conversely, 17 percent of those who “strongly disapprove” of Trump’s job performance believe his removal from office will spark violence.

Incidents of violence against Trump supporters have made headlines on numerous occasions.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, such an incident took place at the president’s Minnesota rally last month during which time a supporter was spit on by a protestor who were outside the event. The man, David Carlson, was wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat while being interviewed by Vice News when the protestor approached him and spit in his face.

Carlson reportedly brushed off the incident. He was also approached by two other protestors who apologized on behalf of the protestor who spit on him.

In a similar incident, a man in a MAGA hat, Luke Lenzner, was reportedly attacked at a bar. However, subsequent reports suggest he was acting threatening and confrontational earlier in the night while at a different bar.