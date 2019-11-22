Olivia Culpo Shares Photos Of Devon Windsor’s Bridal Bikini

Olivia Culpo rocked a red bikini top while posing with her fellow model in St. Barths.

Olivia Culpo was one of the many stunning swimsuit models who attended the nuptials of Victoria’s Secret angel Devon Windsor in St. Barths, and she made sure to take plenty of photos of the sun-soaked, star-studded affair. On Friday, Olivia took to Instagram to share a few of these pictures with her 4.4 million followers. In most of them, she and the bride are both rocking bikinis.

In the first three photos of Olivia’s five-part Instagram slideshow, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model is pictured rocking a textured red bikini with an underwire top. Olivia also has on a thin gold body chain, and she’s wearing a sheer black sarong over her bikini bottoms. The breezy garment features a slit on the left side that shows off one of her shapely legs.

Olivia Culpo has her arm on Devon Windsor’s back, and the two models are sharing a laugh. Devon is wearing a feminine white bikini that’s obviously inspired by a bridal gown. Her two-piece includes a halter top that features a plunging V-neck. The blond beauty’s bottoms have a high waist, and they provide quite a bit of coverage. The bottoms feature a low-leg cut that completely covers her hip area up, and her belly button can be seen slightly peeking out over the waistband.

Devon’s unique bathing suit is constructed out of opaque fabric covered with intricate lace. The bottoms also include a long, sheer mesh half-skirt that features tiers of the same lace.

In Olivia’s photos, she and Devon are posing in the shallow water of a gorgeous beach. Their seaside snapshots were made even more stunning by their spectacular backdrop, which included fluffy clouds lit up by a brilliant sunset and a rocky mountainside with a few scattered trees.

Olivia’s collection of photos included a snapshot of Devon’s wedding dress, and it perfectly complemented her bridal bikini; it was also a mixture of sheer fabric and intricate lace details.

In one of Olivia’s photos, she and Devon Windsor are pictured with the latter’s new husband. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Devon married Johnny Dexter “Dex” Barbara last weekend. She invited a number of other notable models to the event besides Olivia, including Georgia Fowler, Shanina Shaik, and Cara Santana.

Olivia Culpo’s photos included one snapshot that was likely taken at Devon and Johnny’s wedding reception. Olivia is pictured posing with the newlyweds, and she’s rocking a tight teal crop-top with a matching calf-length skirt. Devon is wearing a glamorous sheer white dress featuring an art deco design and silver embellishments, while Johnny is sporting a white floral brocade suit.

In the caption of her post, Olivia let her newlywed friends know how much fun she had celebrating with them and expressed her hope that they’ll still find time to do “car karaoke” with her as they embark on their new life together.