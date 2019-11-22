Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Makeup-Free Look On Instagram

Christina Aguilera showed off her makeup-free face today in a new Instagram video. She was seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweater with a light accent stripe on her shoulders. She wore the hood up, so only a little bit of her platinum blond hair peeked through.

In the video, fans can hear Christina singing a short verse from the song “Fall On Me,” which is a collaboration between the singer and A Great Big World. Her eyes were closed for most of the video, although she looked straight at the camera at the beginning of the clip.

The singer appeared to be sitting on a couch of some sort. The video was shot with an Outerspace filter that added a new dimension to the clip.

Fans poured in with a variety of compliments for Christina, with some people taking note of her bare face.

“No make up QUEEN!!” exclaimed a follower.

Others were distracted by her vocals.

“Angel!!!!!! The most beautiful voice sing it my beautiful friend,” raved a fan.

“Aaaahhh this voice love love love love it so much,” gushed an admirer.

“So beautiful!!! I loved being able to meet you in Vegas! I’m loving all of this new music you’ve been doing lately,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

The song, “Fall On Me,” comes six years after Christina and A Great Big World collaborated on “Say Something.” That song was a cover of Andrea Bocelli’s single with the same name, according to Entertainment Weekly. The song was popular, even reaching number four in the Billboard Hot 100 list at one point.

Fans of the song and Christina can also look forward to seeing the live performance of the piece during the American Music Awards. The AMAs will take place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Nominees for the “Artist of the Year” award include Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Halsey. Drake and Taylor Swift are also on the list, according to Billboard.

Christina showed off her natural beauty last month on the cover of Style Magazine. She was seen with only a hint of makeup, which included light pink, glossy lipstick and some foundation. She wore a hint of blush and some mascara, along with a light dusting of light pink eyeshadow. But, all in all, the look was a departure from her usual styling, which typically include heavy eye makeup and big, bold lipstick.