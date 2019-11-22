Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Thong One-Piece: ‘Just Let Me Live’

Kindly Myers‘ most recent Instagram shot is leaving almost nothing to the imagination. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Myers is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits that range from bikinis to lingerie and other sexy ensembles as well.

In the red hot new photo that was shared on her page, the model appeared front and center, striking a pose in what looked to be her bedroom. She sprawled out on the floor for the stunning shot, stretching one arm out in front of her and running the other through her hair. Myers arched her booty into the air, crossing one leg over the other for the seductive shot. Her killer figure was on full display in a black thong one piece that showed off her pert derriere.

The NSFW ensemble also showed plenty of cleavage as well. Myers completed the sexy look by wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In the caption of the photo, Myers directs fans to the link in her bio, which is her website. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the smokeshow a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 11,000 likes and 180-plus comments.

While some followers commented on the photo to let Myers know that she looks stunning, countless others raved over her toned and tanned figure. A few more fans chimed in to let the beauty know that they are huge fans of hers while some others had no words and opted to comment on the shot using emoji instead.

“Hello Miss Kindly and aren’t you beautiful today,” one fan commented on the sexy photo.

Loading...

“What a beautiful barefoot pose!! You look amazing and sexy and I love you,” another gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You’re a beautiful woman, my love. Have a great Friday my dear,” a third fan commented on the photo.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers dropped jaws in another NSFW outfit, this time a fiery red bikini. In that particular image, the model struck a pose front and center while showing off ample amounts of cleavage for fans the tiny little swimsuit. Like the most recent image that was shared for fans, that one racked up a ton of attention with upwards of 11,000 likes.