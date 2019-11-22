‘Pump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals James Kennedy And Girlfriend Raquel Leviss Are Invited To Her Wedding

Lala Kent has truly settled her differences with James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have officially been added to the guest list for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s April 2020 wedding.

During an interview with Meaww at the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules cast member confirmed that when it comes to her past issues with Kennedy and Leviss, she’s decided to let bygones be bygones.

After confirming that she’s invited all of her co-stars, Kent said specifically that both Kennedy and his longtime girlfriend would be included, despite the fact that they’ve feuded quite a lot in recent years.

“James and Raquel will be in tow. I love it. Yeah, they’ll be there,” Kent explained.

According to Kent, she is “getting along” great with Kennedy and Leviss after making amends with the couple earlier this year amid production on the series’ upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which premieres on Bravo TV early next year.

While fans will have to wait and see what exactly led up to Kent making amends with both Kennedy and Leviss, his newfound sobriety has likely contributed to their friendship remaining intact. As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have heard, Kennedy confirmed he had gotten sober earlier this year, just months after Kent admitted to being in recovery for alcoholism.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss attend the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on November 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kennedy and Leviss are said to be doing quite well in their relationship. Although they aren’t yet engaged or planning to wed as Kent is with her beau, Emmett, an insider told Hollywood Life in October that the couple is happy and focused on the positive aspects of their lives after turning a corner during the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

“They spend most of their time together and their relationship is going really well. Raquel feels like James is growing up and sobriety is really helping him! He’s even on some good speaking terms with Lala again,” the source explained at the time.

Kent and Kennedy’s reconciliation was first reported over the summer as the filmed the new season with their co-stars. Then, in August, the co-stars were seen confirming plans to release a new song together.

While Kennedy enjoys making new music, Leviss is tending to her waitressing gig at SUR Restaurant, which was confirmed on Instagram earlier this year.

“Raquel is enjoying working at SUR and being a part of the new season coming soon,” the insider said.