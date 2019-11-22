Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Tiny Shorts And Guns N’ Roses Sweater

Pint-sized rapper Chanel West Coast recently updated her Instagram followers with a sassy snap of herself wearing a band sweater and minuscule shorts as she referenced a Boy Meets World character and clapped back at her haters.

Chanel rocked a tie-dye crewneck Guns N’ Roses sweater that covered her upper body. However, she paired the cozy sweater with white shorts that were barely visible from beneath the sweater’s hem while she was sitting down. Her shorts put her toned thighs on full display as she rocked long brunette locks in the snap. Her hair was styled in a half-up look with curls cascading down her chest and a few strands framing her face. Her skin looked flawless and she had a nude gloss on her lips, which were slightly parted. Her eyes were lined in a dark shade that drew attention as she gazed into the distance.

She also added bling in the form of a few accessories, including large hoop earrings and a chain necklace. Even her long nails had a hint of bling on them. Chanel kept things humorous by admitting in the caption of the post that there were memes about her looking like Minkus, a nerdy character from the sitcom Boy Meets World. However, her confidence did not seem shaken as she served up some major attitude.

The MTV star’s followers absolutely loved the sassy post that racked up more than 10,900 likes within just one hour. Many fans took to the comments section to share their agreement with her, telling her how smoking hot they thought she was.

“You always look good! Like you said they’re just jealous,” one follower said.

Another follower told Chanel in his comment that “you are forever my dream girl and the baddest chick in the game.”

Another fan commented about how the haters just proved Chanel was a big deal now.

Loading...

“You know what tho? You made it big enough in life that people actually take time out of their lives to make these memes about you.”

One follower was drawn to a particular part of Chanel’s body, and said “I think your eyes look amazing in this pic.”

The bombshell loves to rock tiny shorts, and just a few days ago she shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses via Instagram stories at a taping of Ridiculousness, as The Inquisitr reported. In the snippets, she rocked a pink top and Daisy Dukes.