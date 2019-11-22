Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Flaunts Toned Bod In Sizzling New Instagram Pic

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared sneak peek photos from her shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Greece, and one of the images showcased her toned bod. The stunner was seen pulling down her outfit, which she unzipped to her hips. It appeared to be a full bodysuit, as she revealed that she wore a black bra underneath. Her midriff was on full display, as her rock-hard abs could be seen. Rosie looked up to her left, while pursing her lips. The model also wore her hair down and slicked back over her shoulders. The most prominent part of her makeup was her glossy lipstick. Although the bombshell is usually seen exuding a happy, flirty vibe, this photo showed off her moody, sultry side.

The stunner stood up and leaned on a blue, metal locker. Meanwhile, she popped out her right hips and accentuated her curves. She placed her hands on the bodysuit, with her black manicure peeking through. She didn’t wear a necklace, but wore a ring on her middle finger. The room that she posed in was dim, although a beam of light lit up half of Rosie’s torso. Behind her were shutter curtains, with a little light streaming through.

Fans gushed about the photo set in the comments section.

“MY ONE AND ONLY QUEEN,” raved a follower.

“The fiercest there will ever be,” declared an admirer.

“Name a hotter woman on our planet right now?” said a fan.

“It’s not even funny how unreal she is,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

The other photos from the set showed Rosie rocking a shiny trench coat, a colorful two-piece outfit with a graphic design, and a leopard-print dress that fell off her right shoulder. The first image seemed to most closely relate to the one where she showed off her midriff, as the lighting was similar with an industrial vibe. A woman could be seen in the background working on tools, as sparks flew into the air. Rosie posed with her back angled towards the camera, and glanced over her right shoulder. Her large hoop earrings could be seen, while a piece of her hair fell down the center of her face.

Previously, the blond showed off her toned body in another social media post over the summer. The post was a cropped shot of her bikini bod, as she rocked a floral two-piece. It was mustard yellow with white flowers throughout, and she accessorized with a teardrop-charm necklace. The necklace featured a chunky gold chain. Rosie sat aboard a boat, with a little bit of ocean waters peeking through in the shot.