Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Cleavage On Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou shared a sultry selfie on Friday, flaunting her curves — and her cleavage — in the mirror shot.

Kylie Jenner‘s closest friend posed at her vanity in the alluring photo. Stassie wore a white, V-neck crop top that flaunted her chest and her lightly tanned, toned stomach. Her blond locks were done up in a messy bun, with several strands falling over her face. Her sandy-brown eyebrows were perfectly arched as she looked away from the camera. Her black eyeliner and mascara made her blue eyes shine, and the swipe of carnation pink blush over her cheeks gave her a gorgeous glow. Overall, her makeup was kept minimal, and she appeared fresh-faced.

Stassie paired the look with gold hoop earrings, which she noted in the caption she no longer has — implying this is a throwback shot. In fact, she wore all gold jewelry with the outfit, sporting a gold watch on her wrist, and multiple gold rings, a gold necklace, and a couple of gold bracelets as well. In addition to the accessories, Stassie also wore jade-green sweatpants that flaunted her waist and accentuated her hourglass figure.

As she held the phone up to the mirror, Stassie pouted for the camera, her lips a neutral peach shade. Her nails were perfectly manicured, lacquered with a dusty-rose nude hue.

Her 6.4 million Instagram followers loved the photo, and showered her with praise — and endless heart-eye and flame emoji — in the comments.

“You’re so stunning it’s crazy,” one fan wrote, following her post with several hearts.

Several offered to buy her new earrings to replace the hoops she lost.

“I can buy you 1000 more baby say the word,” a follower said.

“Got you a new pair love,” another user commented.

Stassie, who has modeled for Khloé Kardashian’s Good American company, was recently interviewed by the brand. In the profile, she revealed her favorite and least favorite things about social media, as well as her favorite photo-editing app.

“The all-time favorite editing app would have to be VSCO,” the model said. “I use it for all my photos.”

As for the best part about social media, Stassie said she likes to use it to network — but the worst part is the cyberbullying.

“The best thing about social media is that it’s such an amazing way to connect and network! You get to show your followers what you’re up to in your everyday life, and you get to see what whoever you’re following is doing,” she explained.

“My least favorite part about it is how many people get sucked into it and forget there’s a world outside of a phone screen,” Stassie added. “There is also so much negativity that comes from some people. So many people log on just to comment mean things on people’s pages in order to bring them down.”

As The Inquisitr has reported, Stassie often uses Instagram to flaunt her toned physique, whether she’s in a bikini, a seductive Halloween costume, or just in a thong.