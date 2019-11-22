‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Stuns In Form-Fitting Dress That Flaunts Cleavage

Maxim model Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a double update that showcased her insane physique in another form-fitting dress as she promoted a Black Friday sale.

In the snap, Kara posed on a plush bench area with an ornate background behind her and pillows surrounding her. The sun shone down on her, making her look like a bronzed goddess. The beauty rocked a form-fitting dress that was simple yet super sexy. The low neckline meant that a tantalizing amount of cleavage was on display, and the thin spaghetti straps stretched over Kara’s shoulders as she braced her body on one arm. Her blond locks tumbled down in curls, and she accessorized with a pair of thin silver hoop earrings and two layered necklaces.

Kara’s makeup was natural and minimal in the shot, accentuating her beauty without hiding too much. In the second snap, she rested one forearm on the pillow behind her and ran the other through her curls. She was wearing a delicate silver ring as well, and the shot showcased the swipe of highlighter on her cheek that accentuated her bone structure. Her lips were parted, and she stared into the distance for the seductive shot. In the caption of the post, Kara filled her followers in on the Black Friday sale that Boohoo, a brand she has worked with many times, was having.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling double update, and the post racked up over 6,500 likes within just 54 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the steamy shots and weigh in on which of the two photos they preferred.

“Always so stunning,” one fan said, followed by a series of heart eye emoji.

Another fan kept things simple and just said, “what a babe.”

Loading...

“You are literally so perfection omg,” one follower said, followed by a series of flame emoji to express his point.

Another follower got flirtatious with his comment, and said, “would love to be there looking in those beautiful eyes and touching those luscious lips.”

Kara has shared several snaps of herself in stunning dresses lately, most of which show off her incredible physique. Just yesterday, she posted a shot of herself in a skintight silver dress that had a plunging neckline, which revealed her ample assets at a film premiere. The dress showed off her toned physique, and she looked smoking hot on the red carpet.