A Florida Dog Drove A Car For Almost An Hour: ‘They Should Give That Thing A License’

#FloridaDog has started trending on Twitter.

A dog in Florida managed to enjoy an adventurous Thursday morning when he got behind the wheel of a car and drove it for nearly an hour, reports CNN affiliate WPBF.

The incident took place in a small cul-de-sac around the 2600 block of SW Edith Court in Port St. Lucie, a town about an hour from Palm Beach.

The culprit was none other than a black Labrador retriever named Max. The rambunctious pup took curiosity to the next level when he snuck into the driver’s seat of a 2003 Mercury Sable after his owner left him inside the car. The dog’s paws reportedly accidentally hit the gear shift, knocking the car into reverse.

The result was that the silver-hued car, which had been left running by the owner, started to move in slow circles.

Anne Sabol, who lives in the cul-de-sac and could see the road from her window, said that she was initially confused when she witnessed the car circle again and again.

“At first I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going, and I’m like, ‘OK, what’re they doing?'” the 59-year-old said.

“The cops came and I’m like OK,” she added of the bizarre incident.

Sabol gave more details about the experience to The New York Post.

“[My dogs] saw the cops show up and [they] started barking,” she continued. “At first I thought they stopped someone to give them a ticket.”

Unfortunately, the cops were unable to remedy the situation for some time. Though police and firefighters responded to the scene around 8:07 a.m., they could not manage to stop the car from making its numerous donut maneuvers. Finally, after almost an hour behind the wheel, Max finally hit a mailbox and some trash cans, which made the car slow down and allowed the authorities to step in.

“When the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like they should give that thing a license,” Sabol joked to WPBF.

Rebecca Humann / Pixabay

Loading...

Fortunately, there were no injuries and the damage was limited to the aforementioned mailboxes. Understandably, the owner of the dog wished to remain anonymous.

The incident has already taken over social media, with the hashtag #FloridaDog being retweeted more than 5,000 times.

“You may have heard of Florida man, but have you heard of Florida dog?” one comedic user joked in a tweet.

“Florida dog is giving Florida man a run for his money,” echoed a second on Twitter.

The Florida Man is a popular caricature in the media thanks to fact that Florida laws make it easier for journalists to find details about odd arrests. For example, The Inquisitr previously reported on a hungry burglar in the Sunshine State who broke into a house to make breakfast, telling the terrified home-owners to “go back to sleep.”