Cindy Kimberly Sizzles In Lace Corset & Poses With A Rose

Cindy Kimberly shared new flirty photos with her Instagram fans on Wednesday. In it, she posed in a white lace corset top.

The lingerie was strapless and featured scalloped edges on her chest. The sides of the piece were see-through. The white lace popped against her tan skin. The stunner pulled her hair back in a casual ponytail and wore a heavy cat-eye that added drama to her look. She also rocked light pink lipstick and dark pink lip liner, along with blush. Her eyeshadow was shimmery. Her accessories included a necklace, which read “fierce” in small lettering, along with small gold hoop earrings.

The model struck four different poses in the update, holding a white rose in all of them. The green stem of the flower offered the brightest pop of color in the images. The first photo of the set showed Cindy standing with her right shoulder facing the camera. She glanced over her shoulder with a sultry expression and held the rose with both of her hands.

The second photo showed her from the front, as she looked to her right, pursing her lips slightly. The next photo of the set showed the Instagram sensation puckering her lips, while winking with her right eye.

The final photo showed Cindy standing up holding the rose near her mouth while leaning against a white door. She parted her lips slightly for the flirty photo. All of the images were cropped from her chest up and were taken indoors. The photographer also seemed to use a flash, as spots of her skin glowed from the light.

Fans seemingly loved the photos, with many people leaving compliments in the comments section.

“Cindy + roses = A CONCEPT,” declared a follower.

“Roses are white violets are blue sugar is sweet and so are u!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Teach me how to wink idk how,” asked an admirer.

“I NEED to know what lip products you use fr. I need these lipsticks/gloss’ in my life,” asked a fourth Instagram user.

Cindy previously showed off her figure in another lingerie set. This time, she was seen wearing a sheer crop top and a small lace thong. The top incorporated, long, flowing sleeves with high slits. The model took the selfie with her left hand, while popping her left elbow. She wore her hair down in a middle-part, brushing her locks over her left shoulder. Cindy gave a full pout and posed in front of a large piece of artwork.