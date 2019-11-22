‘Playboy’ Model Leanna Decker Flaunts Serious Cleavage In The Woods

Leanna Decker stunned her fans with her latest Instagram share. The former Playboy model looked gorgeous in a flowing white dress that revealed her insane curves and the reason why her followers just keep coming back for more.

Leanna donned an ultra-feminine white cotton dress that had lace insets at the waist and sleeves allowing plenty of skin to show. But don’t let the dainty frills fool you. The outfit screamed seduction as the neckline plunged to show off the model’s tiny waist. Of course, the bombshell did not appear to be wearing a bra either.

Leanna’s full breasts and cleavage were on full display as she enjoyed her time in the woods. The white material offset her bronzed skin and red hair so that it seemed as if Leanna was almost glowing in the pic.

The glamor model wore her trademark tresses in the most becoming of ways. She let her copper tresses flow in careless disarray down her back and shoulders. Leanna wore a full face of makeup including a bold brow, brown eyeshadow, eyeliner and lashings of mascara. It’s also easy to see how she defined her cheekbones with highlighter and blusher. A natural peach lipstick rounded off her pretty pout to perfection.

The social media influencer struck a pose by staring into the distance. Her caption teased that she’s thinking about her coffee fix, but Leanna’s fans could think of nothing but her. The fiery vixen swept her hair out of her face while standing in front of a tree. In the background, one can see a pastoral setting of trees and grey skies.

The self-proclaimed “dog mom” has a massive following of over 684,000 people on Instagram alone. Of course, they lavished Leanna with extravagant compliments and praise. This NSFW image has already racked up over views, a true testament to her growing popularity.

Many of her fans also took out the time to comment on the pic and tried to encourage her in this way. While many simply posted heart, fire, and other emoji, many followers put their thoughts into words.

“I love that dress on you!!” one fan said. Although it’s unclear whether he likes the dress or the woman wearing the dress more, this particular fan definitely liked what he saw.

Another fan opined, “Leanna, amazing as always. You never fail to impress.”

A third fan extended an invite to Leanna when he said, “You are absolutely beautiful and look amazing in that outfit…. I have coffee.”