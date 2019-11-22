Lisa Vanderpump Offers Advice To New ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Garcelle Beauvais And Sutton Stracke

Lisa Vanderpump thinks the new girls should 'run.'

Lisa Vanderpump offered some advice to the two women who were brought to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast after her June exit from the series on Thursday night, November 21.

While attending her fourth annual Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala with several other members of the Bravo TV family, including Vanderpump Rules‘ stars Lala Kent and Kristen Doute, Vanderpump spoke to Hollywood Life and offered “good bloody luck” to new cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

“All of them…hide under the table. Run!” she continued. “I don’t know either of them. I don’t know them, but I do wish them luck. Good luck. That’s what I can say.”

As fans will recall, Bravo TV confirmed the additions of Beauvais and Stracke in August around the time production began on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That said, Andy Cohen has made it clear since Vanderpump’s exit months ago that no one will ever truly replace her on the series.

Vanderpump appeared in a full-time role on the show for its first nine seasons and is currently starring on her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which is based out of one of her many Los Angeles eateries, SUR Restaurant, and will begin airing its eighth season in January 2020.

At the end of Season 9, Vanderpump announced she was leaving the show after being accused of leaking a negative story about her co-star, Dorit Kemsley.

Also during her interview with Hollywood Life, Vanderpump spoke of the potentially upcoming launch of another spinoff. While Vanderpump noted that she is not allowed to say anything about s series based out of Vanderpump Dogs, her animal rescue center in West Hollywood, she revealed that the “NBC Gods” were watching over her.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump also spoke about her possible Vanderpump Dogs spinoff during an interview with Page Six earlier this week while attending BravoCon.

Looking back at her time at BravoCon during her chat with Hollywood Life, Vanderpump said that she was extremely appreciative for the fan support she has received in recent months and loved spending time with her audience at the three-day event.

“I literally tried to grab as many hands as I could throughout the course of the evening and take pictures and selfies because they mean the world to me. When I do a signing, I stay until the last person is seen because they mean the world,” she shared.