‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Before-And-After Physique In Scandalous Gold Dress

‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain recently stunned her followers with a before-and-after comparison of herself in a scandalous gold outfit, showcasing her pre-pregnancy body and her current body.

As she explained in the caption, in the photo on the left, Lauren was at 135 pounds. She rocked a scandalous gold mini dress that left very little to the imagination, and showed off her sculpted physique to perfection. The dress had a cowl neckline that dipped low, revealing a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and the dress clung to her body before ending just above mid-thigh. The dress was somewhat sheer, and it also had a slit up the side that showed off even more of her legs.

Lauren finished the look with a pair of strappy high heeled sandals, and left her blond hair down. She posed with one arm up and the other braced against it, leaving her followers drooling.

On the right hand side of the post, Lauren shared a snap of herself in a different gold mini dress, as a pregnant mama-to-be. Though her bump wasn’t too obvious, as she was photographed from the front, Lauren said in the caption that she was a full 30 pounds heavier than the other snap. She told her followers in the caption that they weren’t able to find the same gold dress, so they did their best to recreate the look in order to share the physique comparison.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of her sizzling hot physique, no matter what weight she was at, and the comments section soon filled with praise for her chiselled body.

“You look gorgeous mama! Pregnancy suits you,” one follower commented.

One follower referenced her caption and said “theres one thing that’s not different. You are still Stunning at both weights.”

Another fan was particularly enthralled by Lauren’s muscular legs, and commented “lovely beautiful legs… always loved your quads, pregnant or not…”

“Looking amazing! And those hips ain’t going anywhere now!” another fan added.

Lauren has been sharing her fair share of throwback snaps to her pre-pregnancy body, but she has also been posting plenty of photos and videos that flaunt her growing baby bump. She’s even still staying active and hitting the gym. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a video in which she was doing some low squats holding a barbell above her head. She rocked a pair of tiny shorts and a sports bra, and her bump was on full display.