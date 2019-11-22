Stella Maxwell Goes Topless & Poses With Her Legs In The Air In Colorful Pants

Stella Maxwell shared sneak peeks from her photoshoot for Vogue Russia, and one of them showed her rocking a pair of very colorful pants. The pants were high-waisted, and featured many different colors and textures. Some of the main colors were lime green and bright pink, which all seemed to mix into one another into a marbled-inspired look. But that wasn’t all, as she also sported a pair of matching boots in the same design. These shoes featured an acrylic heel.

Stella struck an interesting pose, as she went topless and used a clear, acrylic chair as a prop. The stunner was seen laying the left side of her head on the ground, as she propped herself up with her arms. She then placed her leg on the edge of the chair, and bent her knees straight into the air. The model slicked her hair back in a side part, and gave a serious look with her lips closed. Her eyes were outlined with dark liner, and she wore light pink lipstick. Her pose meant that her chest was completely censored, while the curves of her lower back and derriere were accentuated. The room that the model was in was basic, with a polished concrete floor and a blank white wall.

Fans left a variety messages for Stella in the comments section, with many people focusing on her pose.

“Me on Monday mornings if I had an office job,” joked a follower.

“Yess give us shapes honey,” gushed an admirer.

“Any position enhances your beauty. You have filled the void of these elegantly elegant rooms,” declared a fan.

“That new pic with Irina Shayk is to die for,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In fact, the new Vogue Russia spread wasn’t just about Stella, as fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Irina Shayk, was present. Although it’s hard to know which photo the social media user referred to, one of the Instagram photos from the shoot showed the pair wearing elegant dresses while posing by a ping pong table.

In addition, the duo were spotted earlier this month, rocking black swimsuits. Stella wore a black t-shirt and a pair of black thong bottoms, while Irina wore a black one-piece swimsuit. She infused a pop of color with a light lime green shirt, which fell down her shoulders. She also accessorized with a black hat and sunglasses. Stella, on the other hand, glanced at the camera over her right shoulder while giving a full pout.