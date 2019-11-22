WWE News: Seth Rollins Officially Challenges CM Punk To Match At ‘WrestleMania’

It would truly be an epic clash, but will it ever happen?

The world of professional wrestling is sometimes turned upside-down and CM Punk becoming associated with WWE again is one of those moments. Upon his semi-return, Punk seemed to enter right into a war of words with former Universal Champion Seth Rollins, but will anything ever come of it? While Punk may only be an on-screen analyst, Rollins has decided to take things a step further and challenge him to a match at WrestleMania.

A little over one week ago, CM Punk shocked the world and showed up on WWE Backstage for a return, but only of sorts. Punk has made it well known that he is not employed by WWE but he has signed with FOX and will be an analyst on the show from time-to-time.

Upon showing his face again on WWE programming, rumors immediately started flying around about a return to the ring. CM Punk getting back into a wrestling ring may never happen again, but that isn’t stopping anyone from trying to convince him to take a match.

After seeing Punk on Backstage, Seth Rollins hopped on Twitter and simply said “Fight me @CMPunk.” In response to that tweet, Punk said on the next episode of Backstage that Rollins should delete his Twitter account and be done with it.

The official website of WWE pointed out that “The Architect” wasn’t too happy with that response.

HELL of a “response.” ????. Coward. https://t.co/kJ9vKm3zhI — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 20, 2019

It certainly doesn’t seem as if Seth Rollins is going to let this whole thing die. He’s determined to goad and prod CM Punk until he gets a response with more to it or until he actually decides to confront him face-to-face.

Rollins has now chosen to take his words off of social media and straight-up challenge CM Punk to a match. WrestleZone interviewed Rollins and asked him about his threats thrown at Punk, and the former WWE Universal Champion did not back down from what he’s been saying.

“I want to make some money, so if CM Punk wants to talk all of the smack in the world, I’ve invited him a million times to come to my ring, to my domain on live television where you can’t hide behind anything, no desk in LA. Let’s do this thing, man. Let’s fight. Let’s fight it out like men.”

After that, Rollins said that Punk knows where he will be this Sunday (Survivor Series) and Monday (Monday Night Raw) if he wants to do anything about it. He went on to say that if Punk wants to man up, he’s ready.

“For me, the only place the match happens is WrestleMania in the main event. That’s the only reason I’m picking a fight with him, I’ve got no other interest than that. If he’s interested, it’s out there. Any time you’re ready, let’s go.”

It’s really hard to know just how much WWE is behind some of the social media battles that take place on Twitter. Sometimes, they amount to nothing while there are other times, they’re turned into on-television feuds. CM Punk is back around WWE in some capacity, but will he ever wrestle again? If the day comes when he wants to get back in the ring, Seth Rollins will be waiting for him at WrestleMania.