Jessie James Decker Treats Fans To Instagram Fashion Show For Her Kittenish Fall Launch

Country singer Jessie James Decker recently shared a massive Instagram update showing off several looks for the fall fashion launch of her company, Kittenish.

Decker kicked things off with a pair of overalls that had countless interesting details. The form-fitting overalls were crafted from a deep reddish-brown fabric, and had fringe going down one side of the leg. Underneath them, Decker rocked a tight white long-sleeved shirt. Her hair was done in a sassy half-up style with curls cascading down her back and she crossed her arms, posing for the camera.

The second look she rocked introduced a burst of color, and consisted of a pair of high-waisted deep purple pants paired with a long-sleeved crop top in the same vibrant shade. Decker’s hair was done in curls and she clutched a Starbucks coffee in one hand as she looked back over her shoulder.

The third look had a much more casual vibe. Decker paired some black pants that had a lace-up detail on the front with an oversized blue sweater that had her brand’s name written across the chest in white type. The sleeves were long and covered up Decker’s hands, and she tucked one corner of the hem into the pants to define her waist.

The fourth look was simple and chic, consisting of a pair of black sweatpants with a high-waisted fit and drawstring waist, and fitted charcoal henley that clung to her curves.

She finished off the update with a bright and bubbly photo in which she rocked one of the most colorful outfits of the whole post. Decker donned a pair of blue jeans with a button front, and some tan ankle booties. On top, she wore a neon yellow sleeveless turtleneck top, and finished off the look with a plaid jacket that had a bright yellow liner as well. She had a huge smile on her face in the final pose as she served up some attitude and excitement for the camera.

Decker’s followers couldn’t get enough of the fashion show in honor of her fall launch, and the post racked up over 9,900 likes within just 18 minutes. Many of her fans shared their thoughts on the pieces in the comments section.

“That blue sweater is too cute!” one follower said.

“Oooo my goodness!!! Fringe overalls! I need them now!” another fan said.

“I need every single piece!!!!!” an eager fan commented.

Decker isn’t afraid to flaunt her incredible body on Instagram, even sharing some bikini snaps from time to time. This summer, the bombshell shared a goofy snap of herself on the beach with her husband, Eric Decker, in which she rocked a tiny yellow bikini.