Dolly Castro Rocks Lace Top & Tight Leather Pants In A Room Filled With Roses

Model Dolly Castro took to Instagram Friday to show off her sense of style while wearing a lace corset top with a pair of tight leather pants.

Dolly’s sexy top was made of brown lace and it had a plunging neckline that accentuated her ample chest. The sheer number also showed a bit of skin along her midsection. Her high-rise, black leather pants helped show off the rest of her curves. She posed with one leg in front of the other, displaying her toned legs. The beauty also donned a black blazer that had gold buttons. She completed the chic outfit with a pair of strappy high-heel sandals.

As usual, Dolly’s makeup was spot on and included smoky eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, and a nude color on her lips. She wore her hair parted down the middle and flowing in loose waves around her shoulders. She accessorized the outfit with a gold necklace that had several dangling charms. The camera captured her looking away as she flashed her bright smile.

Dolly was standing in the corner of a pink room that was decorated with a thick garland adorned with dozens of pink and white roses. She stood next to a staircase and leaned against the rail as she held one of the roses in her hand. The geotag for the photo said that she was in the lounge of fashion brand PrettyLittleThing’s Los Angeles location.

The caption for the photo was in Spanish, but a quick translation revealed that Dolly wrote an encouraging message to her followers.

The model’s fans appreciated the message and loved the stylish outfit.

“Beautiful flowers, beautiful woman,” one follower wrote.

“A goddess in an amazing outfit,” said a second fan.

“This outfit is gorgeous,” a third admirer commented.

“Gorgeous lady, my favorite always,” wrote a fourth user.

Dolly might be one of the most stylish influencers on Instagram. Her almost daily updates show her wearing a variety of outfits that always look chic and put together. Whether she is wearing her outfit of the day or her workout clothes, she knows how to create a look that flatters her fabulous figure. It also doesn’t hurt that she is lovely and knows how to work the camera.

The stunner recently rocked a little black dress with a lace cutout. The ensemble was a good example of how the social media sensation can pull off a sexy, yet feminine look.