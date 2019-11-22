Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Ken Todd Says ‘She’s Got Eight B*tches Off Her Back’ After Leaving ‘RHOBH’

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is a different person after a difficult year.

Lisa Vanderpump is a new woman after announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June, at least according to her husband, Ken Todd. In a new interview, the Bravo star’s husband of 37 years has revealed that his wife got rid of some major baggage —times eight— when she quit the Bravo reality show.

Ken told Too Fab after Lisa’s highly publicized falling out with her co-stars over an adoptive dog from her Vanderpump Dogs rescue center and rumors of a leaked tabloid story about it, she is doing better than ever.

“Oh, she’s a different person!” Ken said. “Oh, yeah. She’s got eight b*tches off her back.”

While Lisa’s final season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured seven cast members, the upcoming 10th season will include eight women: Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais.

The restaurant owner, who made headlines for his iconic “Goodbye Kyle!” line as he kicked Lisa’s former friend Kyle Richards out of his lavish home last season, reiterated that he has had no contact with any of his wife’s Real Housewives co-stars.

Lisa chimed in to say that she’s “focusing on the dogs” now and not the b*tches” as she moves her focus to other projects.

Lisa confirmed that she is so far past her former friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast that she didn’t even watch the Season 9 reunion. After the Vanderpump Rules star declined to appear at the reunion at the last minute, her pal Camille Grammer was called in and became the center of the drama. Despite her horrific reunion experience, Camille has since revealed she will be back on the show in some capacity for Season 10.

“She says to me she had such a hard time at the reunion, and I didn’t watch any of it, but she said she was devastated, how upset she was,” Lisa said of Camille. “And then she says she’s going back for more! … You know, for me, when I’ve had enough, I’ve had enough.”

With The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills now a part of her past, Lisa can give her other projects – Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump Dogs, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, SUR and TomTom, just to name a few– more attention.

As for rumors of a reality TV spinoff centered on her Vanderpump Dogs rescue, Lisa has said she won’t deny the possibility that it could happen.