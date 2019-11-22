WWE News: Speculation On Fourth Team Ciampa Member At ‘WarGames’ Centered On Returning Superstar

The fourth member of Team Ciampa remains a mystery, but not for much longer.

This upcoming weekend is huge for WWE with two incredibly big events which will bring supremacy and even some surprises. There are some wild rumors flying around right now, and one is centered on the possible return of former champion John Morrison. While Survivor Series is going to bring the three main roster brands together, the open spot in the WarGames match on Saturday is where many eyes are focused.

On Saturday night, The Undisputed Era is going to head into the double cage as a united team and face four worthy opponents. Unfortunately for them, they only know three of their opponents at NXT TakeOver: WarGames with one remaining a surprise as of this time.

Tommaso Ciampa leads his squad with only Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic partnering with him on his team. The fourth spot remains open and the superstar filling it wasn’t announced on this week’s NXT as many thought would happen.

There has been no real indication as to who will join Team Ciampa, but there has been plenty of speculation going around. With just a little over 24 hours until WarGames, some speculation has started to land on former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison as the fourth and final member of Team Ciampa.

Back in September, there were reports that John Morrison had re-signed with WWE and was returning to the company. Morrison shot down those rumors and there has really been nothing more to those rumors since that time, but it is still believed that he will be heading back soon.

PW Insider revealed their WarGames preview and Mike Johnson spoke on the yet-to-be-named fourth member of Team Ciampa. He states that WWE “has had John Morrison waiting to debut,” and he wonders if it could happen on Saturday night at NXT TakeOver.

Of course, that is nothing more than speculation and the fourth team member could honestly be anyone.

Rumors had been flying around that Johnny Gargano would join his former tag team partner’s team, but it isn’t going to happen. WWE even reported that a neck injury is keeping Gargano out of action and he has been officially ruled out and not cleared to enter the cage for WarGames.

Matt Riddle had the spot on Team Ciampa, but he ended up leaving the team to take on Finn Balor at the pay-per-view instead. There are so many worthy superstars from NXT or WWE who deserve the spot, but the idea of a returning John Morrison is one of the most intriguing. Anything is possible and WWE is loving the suspense that is attached to their latest surprise.