‘World’s Most Beautiful Twins’ Ava & Leah Clements Share Stunning New Shot While Thanking Fans For Support

“The World’s Most Beautiful Twins,” Ava & Leah Clements, took to their wildly popular Instagram page earlier today to share a stunning new photo with fans while thanking them for their well-wishes. As those who follow the girls on social media know, the twins regularly share photos and videos from their modeling shoots and in recent weeks, they have also been keeping fans up-to-date on their dad’s cancer battle.

In the most recent photo that was shared on their page, the two girls looked nothing short of stunning. In the caption of the shot, the girls thanked their followers for sending positive vibes to their dad, Kevin Clements, as he fights the good fight, noting that their messages have helped to lift his spirit. In the photo itself, both girls looks gorgeous with each one wearing a patterned, button-down blouse.

It’s hard to tell the two girls apart in the image but both of them can be seen wearing their long, dark locks down and curled while looking into the camera with serious looks on their face. Even though they’re just eight-years-old, the girls both rocked a slight application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, highlighter, and lipgloss. The post has only been live on their page for less than 24 hours but it’s already earning them a ton of attention from their 1.5 million-plus followers.

Some of the girls’ fans took to the photo to let them know that they look gorgeous in the new social media post while countless others chimed in with their choice of emoji, most notably the heart, heart-eye, and smiley face emoji. Many other fans also dropped a line to the twins to let them know that their father and family were in their thoughts and prayers.

“I am praying for your dad! You look like you have a lot of love in your family. I know that will help your dad stay strong to fight/beat this!,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Continuing prayers and positive thoughts for the father of the most beautiful children he calls his own!,” a second Instagram user added with a ton of praying hands emoji at the end of their post.

“Beautiful as ever girls. Love to your dad from fans in England,” another wrote.

