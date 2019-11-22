Russian Smokeshow Polina Malinovskaya Stuns In White Bikini In New, Up-Close And Personal Selfie

Instagram model Polina Malinovskaya looked smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the Russian-born beauty on the platform know, Polina is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure for fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits. In recent weeks, the model has been rocking one bikini after another, which is exactly what she did earlier today.

In the stunning new shot that was shared for fans, Polina tagged herself in Koror, Palau. The model stood front and center in the image, looking directly into the camera with her gorgeous green eyes. Just behind her was a small body of water that was lined with beautiful, leafy trees. For the photo op, the smokeshow wore her long, blond locks messy and slightly wet while some pieces fell all the way down past her chest.

She appeared to be makeup-free in the shot but still looked absolutely stunning. While accessorizing the look with two gold necklaces, the social media sensation offered fans a glimpse of her cleavage while clad in a white triangle bikini. Also visible in the shot was Polina’s small tattoo which appeared in the middle of her chest. In the caption of the post, the model referenced “ugly exes” and since it went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the stunning new post has garnered over 75,000 likes in addition to just over 200 comments. Some of Polina’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few other followers commented on the caption of her post, which makes fun of people’s looks in a way.

“Those eyes, absolutely gorgeous,” one follower commented on the shot, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“You’re so beautiful and it’s not even fair Polina,” a second Instagram user chimed in with a few heart-eye and flame emoji at the end of their comment.

“Wtf no one is ugly?!, I am actually offended by this” another social media fan wrote, referencing the caption.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the Russian-born beauty sizzled in another NSFW bikini. In the stunning snapshot, the model flaunted her amazing figure for fans once again, this time in a silky teal bikini that barely even covered her body. Like her most recent post, that one earned the model a ton of attention from fans with over 100,000 likes and 200-plus comments.