Roloff Family Celebrates Arrival Of Tori & Zach’s Daughter Lilah Ray, Amy & Matt Share Adorable Photos

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff have revealed that their baby girl has been born and it did not take long for her paternal grandparents to gush over her on social media. Both of Zach’s parents Amy and Matt shared photos via their Instagram pages shortly after the baby’s arrival was made public and LPBW fans cannot get enough of adorable Lilah Ray.

Baby Lilah was born on November 19 and the Roloff family revealed the first photos and details of her arrival on Thursday evening. Since then, Zach’s parents Amy and Matt both shared their own updates via their respective Instagram pages.

Amy’s post showed her holding Lilah and it appears that this was taken at the hospital. The Little People, Big World star gushed over the little one she said was precious and beautiful. Amy added that her new granddaughter was greatly loved already. The LPBW star added that Tori and Zach are amazing parents and noted that she could not be more excited and happier to be a grandmother once more.

Fans of Little People, Big World are clearly over-the-moon excited for the family. Amy has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and within just the first hour after she had shared this snap with Lilah, about 75,000 people had liked the post. In addition, more than 2,000 people added comments of congratulations for the family.

Zach’s father Matt shared his first photo featuring Lilah on Thursday evening. This snapshot also appeared to have been taken at the hospital and the Little People, Big World star was clearly one proud grandpa. Much like what Amy said, Matt noted that she is precious and that he loves her a great deal already.

Matt’s Instagram following is about half that of his ex-wife, but his fans still went wild over his post. More than 70,000 people have liked his post since it was initially shared and more than 1,600 people have added their notes of congratulations in the comment section.

Some LPBW fans have noted in their comments on the social media posts that they think Lilah looks like Grandma Amy. Everybody seems to be in agreement that the new baby is absolutely adorable and sweet sentiments are being posted for the family from all over the world.

The Little People, Big World family will have a bit of time to focus on spoiling Lilah before another baby joins the extended family. Zach’s twin brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey are also expecting their second child. Their baby, a boy, is slated to be born in January.

Congratulations to Tori, Zach, and the entire Roloff family on the addition of adorable Baby Lilah Ray!