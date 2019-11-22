Adrienne Bailon Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Low-Cut Black Top And Snakeskin Pantsuit

Singer and television host Adrienne Bailon surprised her 4.6 million Instagram followers by sharing two snaps of herself rocking a snakeskin pantsuit that was anything but boring. The curvaceous bombshell also showed off her physique in a low-cut black top that flaunted some major cleavage.

In the first snap, Adrienne stood in front of a textured white wall outdoors. The sun shone on her face, giving her an extra glow, as she posed with one foot on the ground and the other kicked up in the air. Adrienne rocked a pair of sky-high pointed-toe black stiletto heels that added an extra few inches of height to her petite stature. The snakeskin pants she rocked were slightly high-waisted, and were fitted yet not skintight. They emphasized her toned legs without clinging to every inch of her curves, and came to right below her ankles.

The suit jacket she paired with it came part of the way down her thigh, and had a looser fit as well. However, the arms of the jacket fit her petite shoulders like a glove, and the statement buttons drew the eye to the details of her outfit.

Given what a bold print the pantsuit had, Adrienne opted to keep things simple with her layer underneath, rocking a plain black top. The top had a low-cut v-neck neckline that flaunted some major cleavage, and it clung to her curves. Adrienne kept things chic and sleek with her beauty look, pulling her brunette locks back in a slick low ponytail. She rocked a nude lip and long lashes to complete the look.

In the second look, Adrienne returned her foot to the ground and posed with one hand on the textured wall behind her. She explained in the caption that she was an ambassador for the online retailer Fashion Nova, and filled her followers in on the exact name of the pantsuit, in case they wanted to shop for their own.

Adrienne’s followers couldn’t get enough of the bold ensemble, and the post racked up over 157,800 likes within just 21 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Category is BOSS! But make it glam!” one follower said.

“I love you Adrienne always looking classy,” another added.

One follower couldn’t get enough of her curves, and said “wow ur body is goals.”

Adrienne isn’t afraid to show off her bombshell hourglass figure on the red carpet or at events either. Back in September, the beauty shared a snap of herself posing in a skintight black evening gown with a major slit up the side that flaunted her toned thigh while also exposing some cleavage.