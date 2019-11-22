Jeffrey Epstein Justice Department Investigation Is Making ‘Good Progress,’ Says AG William Barr

Attorney General William Barr recently spoke to Associated Press about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, which was ruled a suicide by New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson. According to Barr, the Justice Department investigation exploring why Epstein wasn’t given a cellmate is moving along well, Newsweek reports.

“I think it was important to have a roommate in there with him and we’re looking into why that wasn’t done, and I think every indication is that was a screw up,” Barr said, adding that standard protocol to make sure this was done wasn’t followed.

Barr continued to assure he will investigate and charge anyone that might have helped Epstein take his own life.

“I’ll just say there is good progress being made, and I’m hopeful in a relatively short time there will be tangible results.”

The 69-year-old Attorney General also addressed the theory that Epstein was killed, which has been pushed by the convicted sex offender’s brother, Mark.

“I can understand people who immediately, whose minds went to sort of the worst-case scenario because it was a perfect storm of screw ups,” Barr said.

According to Barr, who reviewed the security footage of Epstein’s high-security cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, nobody entered the unit the night Epstein died, suggesting he was not murdered.

As The Inquisitr reported, the video footage in question was revealed to exist during an indictment of two correctional officers — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — on Tuesday. The video reportedly shows that nobody entered Epstein’s unit for eight hours before the accused sex trafficker’s body was discovered on the morning of August 10.

Three things that don’t hang themselves: Christmas ornaments, dry wall and Jeffrey Epstein. That’s what the American people think. Today, I asked the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to get the American people some answers on the Epstein investigation. pic.twitter.com/3WEpi6W3F3 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) November 19, 2019

The same day the guards were arrested and charged with falsifying prison records, per Yahoo Finance, Bureau of Prisons director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer revealed before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the FBI was investigating the possibility of “criminal enterprise” in connection with Epstein’s death. She also said that there was no evidence to suggest that Epstein’s death was anything but a suicide, although she said she was not allowed to revealed details of the case due to the ongoing investigation headed by the FBI and Office of the Inspector General.

According to Epstein’s brother, Mark, he has requested more information on the cause of the bone fractures in Epstein’s neck and has yet to hear back. Mark claims that the autopsy files of Epstein’s body suggest too many suspicious circumstances for homicide to be ruled out of the equation.

