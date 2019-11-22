White House Reportedly Blocks Press From Columbia Fencing Team Visit After Planned Protest

The team reportedly planned to hand the president a letter criticizing his stances on gender-related issues.

The White House on Friday reportedly blocked the White House press from covering the president’s meeting with the Columbia University fencing team after it was reported that members of the team planned to confront him during their visit.

The news came Friday in a tweet from The Washington Post reporter David Nakamura.

“The WH appears to have blocked press pool from covering Trump’s photo op with @columbiafencing after initially saying a ‘supplemental pool’ would be let in,” Nakamura tweeted just before noon on Friday. “This came after WaPo reported that team members planned to confront Trump over gender issues.”

As The Washington Post previously reported, the coed fencing team, which in March won the national title for the 16th time, planned to wear matching white lapel pins to their visit to the White House on Friday.

Following the initial invitation to the White House, team members mulled over whether to attend the event at all. According to The Washington Post report, some members – about half – of the team wouldn’t be attending the meeting with the president due to scheduling conflicts or political disagreements.

Per The Washington Post, the team reportedly planned to hand the president a letter criticizing his stances on gender-related issues while they met with him at the White House on Friday.

“We as collegiate fencers have committed our athletic careers to understanding how our individual strengths, irrespective of gender, may be best leveraged for the advancement of the collective,” the letter reads, per The Washington Post, which was sent a copy. “But while ours is a victory born from values of gender equality, yours is one shadowed by continued acts of gender-based prejudice and partisanship.”

Some members have reportedly said they planned to hold copies of the letter in a photo with the president.

The president was expected to meet with several collegiate athletic teams at the White House on Friday in multiple rooms that was supposed to be open to the White House press pool, per The Post report Friday morning.

Specifically, members of the fencing team reported having issues with the president’s attempts to change Title IX protections, his administration’s stances on reproductive rights, and the administration’s response to reports of sexual assault on college campuses throughout the country. The team also said it will attempt to draw attention toward the president’s rhetoric about women. As The Washington Post noted, the president stands accused of sexual assault by some 16 women.

“It’s one thing to decline the invitation, but that’s quiet,” team captain Nolen Scruggs told The Washington Post. “This is making noise and causing a ruckus and starting a discussion.”

Per The Washington Post report, the White House has throughout the Trump presidency attempted to avoid direct criticism of the president.