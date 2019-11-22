‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Walks Her Dog In Skintight Neon Yoga Pants

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko knew how to give her followers the perfect Friday treat: a new Instagram upload where she flaunted her famous assets in a black sports bra and neon yellow yoga pants.

Anastasiya made the post in the form of an Instagram story. The short video begins with the buxom brunette filming herself from above, with her trendy brown Gucci baseball hat in the foreground. She also accessorized with a pair of trendy 70s inspired round glasses. Her long brown locks were styled straight and sleek, and she wore a light pink matte lip color.

Anastasiya quickly moved the camera downward towards her chest so that her ample assets — which helped earn her the nickname the “Russian Kim Kardashian — were on full display. Her cleavage was showcased in a black sports bra with a number of fashionable cutout accents. Most of the cutouts were located in the center of the bust in three dew drop-like shapes. However, two others were located at towards the shoulder straps, and her sideboob appeared at times nearly to bulge out.

Anastasiya then moved the camera even further down her body, flaunting her tiny waist and hourglass figure. On her other arm, she wore her two favorite Cartier bracelets.

However, fans will likely be less focused on her jewelry and more focused on her neon yellow yoga pants, which so skintight that they hugged the curve of her derriere in the most flattering of ways. Anastasiya’s hips swayed as she walked down the sidewalk, further flaunting her fantastic figure. The Miami-based beauty completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers.

Anastasiya had been outside on a stroll to walk her dog. Her fluffy white pup has appeared in a number of her social media posts, and Anastasiya seems to be devoted to her cute pet. Accordingly, the brunette bombshell ended the video by moving the camera away from her body to focus on her pup. It appeared that her fur baby had found a friend, and was cozying up to a second little dog.

Though this recent upload was the first time that Anastasiya has modeled neon yoga pants, she has worn both neon and athleisure clothing separately many times. The bright hue has been a huge trend for sartorially minded social media stars of late, and Anastasiya was naturally ahead of the curve. She particularly favored the color for bikini sets, as seen below.

She also recently dropped jaws after posting a video in collaboration with Bang Energy where she wore the tight leggings. In the clip, she sizzled in a pink sports bra and white yoga pants, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.