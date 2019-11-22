Lindsay Lohan Shares A Blond Throwback Pic As She Considers A Change

Lindsay Lohan shared a throwback photo with her Instagram fans yesterday, as she noted that she was considering going blond again. The photo showed Lindsay aboard a boat, as she stood inside an open hatch. She wore a sleeveless white dress with thick straps. The dress featured small cut-outs throughout, which made up a floral pattern. Her skin peeked through. The waist was cinched with a thin strip of white fabric. This piece was from Stella McCartney.

In addition, Lindsay wore her hair down with luxurious curls, as she rocked the blond look. She looked straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted, and placed her hand by her forehead. She opted to go without a necklace, but sported a bracelet on her right wrist with pearl accents. Her jewelry was from Beladora and Tiffany & Co. In addition, The Parent Trap star seemed to wear little makeup, save for mascara and light pink lipstick. Behind her was the blue ocean.

Fans had plenty to say about Lindsay’s toying with the idea of going blond.

“Whispers..(do it),” encouraged an admirer.

Others had other suggestions.

“Don’t. You did it last December and it was meh. GO DARK! That’s my fav LILO,” wrote a follower.

“Try light brown or dark brown,” said a fan.

“You would look amazing with a bob cut. You definitely would have a more mature classy look. I love it that way!” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Fans will have to wait and see if Lindsay decides to do something with her hair. And although she’s changed her hair color many times in the past, her most iconic look is arguably her natural hair color.

The throwback photo was taken during a feature article for Vanity Fair, which was published in September 2010. This would be when the actress was 24-years-old, six years after Mean Girls hit theaters. She was struggling at the time with drinking issues and the law, as she moved through the court system. A couple of weeks after the story was published, Lindsay headed to a substance abuse rehab program at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California, noted CNN.

In addition, Lindsay previously posed with blond hair for an Instagram story. She was seen last summer rocking a blue bikini, as she wore her hair down in a side part. These locks fell over her shoulders and down her back. She was seen aboard a yacht, as she raised her arms up and soaked in the rays.