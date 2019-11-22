Kristin Cavallari Shows Some Serious Skin In The Skimpiest Little Bikini

Yesterday, Kristin Cavallari brought the heat to her Instagram page by sharing a stunning shot from her “desert reboot.” As those who follow the reality star on social media know, Cavallari is most well-known for promoting her business ventures and sharing fashion-forward shots with fans — but every once in a while, she’ll show some serious skin on the platform which is exactly what she did this week.

In the stunning new photo that was shared on her page, the blond bombshell struck a pose in the middle of the desert. Cavallari did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the shot but she was surrounded by mountains and gravel path. In the photo, the mother of three sat front and center in a wooden chair, leaning back on one arm and striking a sexy pose. The Hills alum wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a high ponytail and appeared to be wearing a hint of makeup while covering the majority of her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses.

The stunner showed off her flawless figure for fans, rocking a skimpy little bikini that left little to the imagination. The top of the hot suit was strapless, clasping in the middle and offering fans a little glimpse of cleavage. The bottoms were equally as sexy and the bombshell’s taut tummy and toned legs stole the show in the photo.

The image has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the wife of Jay Cutler a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 149,000 likes in addition to well over 1,200 comments. While most fans were quick to comment on the post to let the beauty know that her body looks amazing, countless others asked her where she was. A few others simply flooded the comments section with flame and heart emoji.

“How are you so hot??,” one follower asked, adding a flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Looking like a SNACK!,” a second social media user raved over the shot.

“KRISTIN CAVALLARI!!!!!!!! We’re all pulling our winter bodies out of storage! this is rude AF,” another social media user joked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner put her killer legs on display when she was working on the fashion panel for the Emmy Awards on E! News. In the gorgeous post, Cavallari looked spectacular in a floor-length yellow gown that had a thigh-high slit, leaving little to the imagination. That shot garnered over 117,000 likes.