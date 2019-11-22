Dolly Parton Finally Reveals Where The Woman Who Inspired The Classic Country Song ‘Jolene’ Is Now

Dolly Parton has finally revealed where the woman who inspired her classic 1973 country hit song “Jolene” is now. Fans won’t believe what the country superstar had to say about the woman who once had eyes for her husband, Carl Dean.

“The real story was about my husband, Carl,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Dolly went on to explain the tale of a young woman who worked at the local bank when she and Carl first married. The singer revealed that her husband was spending a lot of time at the bank with Jolene and she surmised that something might be going on between them.

Thankfully Dolly’s assumptions did not come to pass. She and Carl are still happily married after 54 years. The couple tied the knot in 1966.

Dolly opened up to the talk show host that in fact, saw Jolene not long ago and said: “she’s not so hot now.”

“She used to have that beautiful red hair and now she’s gray. She used to have a little tight butt. Now, it’s a tight spot getting her butt through the door now. She used to wear a D-cup — now she’s wearing Depends,” she quipped.

“Jolene” was ranked No. 217 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” in 2004 and has been covered by over 20 different artists, including Dolly’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

While the woman whom the song was named after, according to Dolly, may not be as inspiring now as she was when she was a young woman, Dolly has gone on to be more successful than ever as she enters into a new phase of her entertainment career.

The singer and songwriter also promoted her Netflix series Heartstrings during her Fallon appearance.

Eight stories inspired by some of her most memorable hit songs are brought to life in the special. These are titled, “Jolene,” “Two Doors Down,” “If I Had Wings,” “Cracker Jack,” “Down From Dover,” “Sugar Hill,” “J.J. Sneed,” and “These Old Bones.”

This eight-part anthology series stars Parton, Camryn Manheim, Timothy Busfield, Vanessa Rubio, Ginnifer Goodwin, Julianne Hough, Delta Burke, Tammy Lynn Michaels, Bellamy Young, Mac Davis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Gerald McRaney, and Kathleen Turner to name a few big-name stars attached to the project.

The country music chart-topper has amassed a library of work throughout her career that includes 44 Country Top 10 albums, 107 Hot Country Songs-charting singles, not to mention dozens of awards and accolades.

Dolly’s official website lists her many personal accomplishments as well, including her Imagination Library, inspired by her father’s inability to read or write. It is a book gifting program designed to foster a love of reading in children.

The program which began in Sevier County Tennessee has now mailed more than 78 million free books to children.