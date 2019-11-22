Cardi B Talks Second Album & The Pressure Of Matching The Success Of Her Debut

In a recent interview with Forbes, “Be Careful” rapper Cardi B discussed her second studio album and pressure surrounding the project.

When asked about making the new album, Cardi admitted that she’s a little stressed because she’s competing with her debut. The “Please Me” hitmaker was questioned whether she was worried about matching the success of the singles and admitted there is a little pressure.

“Kind of. I was never the type of person that worried about the success of music, but the pressure that people put on you when it comes to it, it gives you this pressure. And then, on top of that, I feel like music is changing. So I feel like I’m not really sure what people are looking for,” she said.

Cardi expressed that the sound will consist of a variety like she has done in the past. She explained that she was told she was going too pop and will show off her New York rap styles on the upcoming LP but not too much.

“A lot of people always tell you what they want, but then, when they get it, it’s not what they really wanted. So it’s just like, I’m going to just give you a little bit of everything.”

If a massive first album and run of singles weren’t enough to put the pressure on Cardi then Forbes declaring her as one of the most successful female rappers of all time already might.

The publication announced she became the first woman to win the Best Rap Album Grammy for Invasion of Privacy which debuted at the top spot of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The “I Do” songstress achieved three No.1 singles — “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5 — and a total of 23 top 40 hits.

After a quick rise to fame, she also featured in the Netflix show Rhythm + Flow and big-screen movie Hustlers this year. Cardi is scheduled to star in the next Fast and the Furious film.

Despite releasing her debut album last year, Cardi’s record is still one of the best-selling female rap albums. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she is currently placed second on the end of year female rap best-selling list. She was recently replaced from the No. 1 spot by “Truth Hurts” chart-topper Lizzo who has been dominating the airwaves this year with singles taken from Cuz I Love You.

Cardi has yet to reveal the album title or release date for her second studio album but is expected to release next year.