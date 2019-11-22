Anna Katharina Flaunts Figure In Low-Cut, Cheetah-Print Blouse & Tight Jeans

Blond bombshell Anna Katharina flaunted her figure Friday in her latest Instagram update while wearing a blouse with a low-cut neckline and skintight jeans.

Anna was standing inside for the photos, leaning against a countertop. Her fitted, cheetah-print blouse featured a low-cut neckline that called attention to her ample chest. The top laced up the front and had long sleeves, which she wore rolled up a bit. She teamed up the top with a pair of skintight, high-rise white jeans for a casual, sexy vibe.

The model’s update consisted of two photos. One snap showed her from a side angle as she leaned one hand against the counter. Arching her back slightly, she put her curves on display. With her other hand holding up her hair, she gave the camera a sultry look.

The second picture was more playful, as it showed the beauty from the front adjusting one of her sleeves as she smiled at something off camera. The front of her shirt had fallen down just a bit, giving her fans a peek at her cleavage. The pose showed off her hourglass shape as she stood next to the counter.

Anna’s makeup was gorgeous featuring sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, a rose color on her lush lips and contoured cheeks. She chose not to wear any accessories, and she wore her hair was down in loose waves.

In the caption, she joked about how she managed to get the pants dirty within minutes.

She might have gotten stains on the pants, but her fans loved seeing her in them.

“Looking good in the white pants,” commented one admirer.

“White pants looks so lovey on you,” said a second follower.

Loading...

Other fans complimented Anna on her overall good looks.

“Love love love the top! And of course you look fabulous it was great seeing you this morning!” a third follower wrote.

“Such mesmerising [sic] beauty with so much sex appeal,” a second fan said.

Anna does have a way of looking incredibly sexy in her photos. Whether she is modeling jeans or a sexy dress, she always puts out a sultry vibe that her fans love. One of her more popular post in recent days showed her teasing her fans in a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes and a tight crop top. The beauty also has a thing for bikinis and doesn’t mind sharing some of the ones she models with her fans.