Post Malone Wins $50,000 In A Game Of Beer Pong

Post Malone is now a cool $50,000 richer, thanks to a game of beer pong with his tourmate, Tyla Yaweh.

According to TMZ, prior to their concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Post Malone challenged Tyla Yaweh to a beer pong match — with the winner taking home $50,000. The site reported that artists such as Niall Horan, Diplo, and Rich The Kid came out to watch as the “Circles” rapper obtained his victory.

For his part, the “High Right Now” rapper paid up soon after, posting the screenshot of his Cash App payment to Post Malone on Instagram. In the photo, fans could see the rapper’s pun in regards to Post Malone’s most famous album, Beerbongs & Bentleys.

“For beer pong and bentleys lol,” Tyla Yaweh wrote in his payment.

Tyla Yaweh also seemed to claim that while he was giving away $50,000, he could also pay it forward to his fans, much to their excitement.

“My business manager probably hate me right now, but f*ck it!!” the “High Right Now” rapper wrote. “Posty hit me for 50k on pong last night, guess I can bless y’all too!!”

His comment section quickly filled up with Cash App handles from eager fans.

“Brooo hook me up, this’ll help out w my loan,” one fan replied with the prayer hands emoji.

Another gave his Cash App name in case the rapper wanted to “bless a struggling college student for the holidays!!”

“Been listening to you since before you met post,” one follower said, hoping that would be the ticket in.

However, Post Malone wasn’t as lucky during his last bet, which occurred during the NFC Championship Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. In a bid with rapper YG, Post bet his money on the Cowboys, who lost to the Rams. He owed YG $20,000 and finally paid him in October.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, as good as he is as making money, Post Malone is also known for shelling it out, too.

In March 2019, while in London performing at the O2 Arena, he ordered 500 chicken wings for him and his crew — a move that set him back $727. According to Postmates, in 2018, he ordered $40,000 on the delivery app alone. Among some of his more expensive purchases included $8,000 on 10,000 biscuits from Popeye’s, $850-worth of party supplies — including 40 solo cups, three packs of rolling papers, four bottles of cabernet sauvignon, two handles of Tito’s vodka, six bottles of orange juice, two bottles of cranberry cocktail juice, and more — $100 on buffalo sauce, and his most-ordered item, Bud Light.