‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Explains Why She Is Still Friends With Ex-Boyfriend Jax Taylor

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor split during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 2.

Stassi Schroeder has a close friendship with Jax Taylor, despite their messy split on Vanderpump Rules Season 2, and many fans of the Bravo TV reality series have wanted to know why.

During an interview on Q104, Schroeder explained that while she doesn’t typically enjoy spending time with ex-boyfriends, her dynamic with Taylor is much different due to the fact that he is such a big part of her friend group.

“He wasn’t just a random guy that I dated where when we break up, I don’t have to see them or talk to them again,” she shared.

While Schroeder noted that she doesn’t love to keep in touch with the people she’s dated in the past because she simply has nothing to say to the majority of them, she claimed it was important for her to accept that Taylor wasn’t going anywhere. So, rather than fight back against him being around, Schroeder figured they might as well be friends.

“With Jax, he was a part of our group of friends. So, that was just something I just had to learn. He’s not going anywhere. So, may as well just be friends,” she stated.

In addition to staying friends with Taylor, Schroeder welcomed his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, into their friend group. In fact, Schroeder and Cartwright became so close in the years after her split from Taylor that Schroeder was actually included in the wedding party when Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in Kentucky this past June.

Taylor is also close with Schroeder’s fiancé, Beau Clark, and has spent tons of time with him since Clark and Schroeder began dating in early 2018.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder and Taylor recently made headlines after he came to her defense against a heater on Instagram who had taken aim at Schroeder’s feet after she posted an image of herself wearing a pair of sparkly shoes. As fans may have seen, the Instagram user shared a mean message to Schroeder earlier this week and was quickly met with backlash from Taylor, who offered a very lengthy response.

“All this shows is that you are mad at yourself for amounting to nothing in life so you take out your pathetic existence on people who are successful,” he wrote in part, according to a screenshot shared by Comments by Bravo on Instagram.

Following Taylor’s response to the woman’s post, she deleted her comment entirely.