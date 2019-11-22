Jenna Dewan Looks Gorgeous In Make-Up Free Selfie Taken In Bed

Dancer and actress Jenna Dewan shared a make-up free selfie taken in bed with her 5.8 million Instagram followers. She explained in the caption that she opted to share the shot because of a challenge proposed by fellow actress Emmanuelle Chriqui, the Live Life Unfiltered challenge.

The picture was a close-up of Jenna’s face, and she didn’t appear to have a single bit of makeup on. Her skin looked flawless and smooth despite not being covered in foundation, and her brows were bold despite not being carefully shaped and shaded. Her eyes were stunning and her lips looked pouty and perfect in the simple snap. Jenna’s brunette locks were loose and tousled as she rested her head on a crisp white pillow, with her tufted, pale gray headboard visible behind her. Jenna normally looks glamorous as she prepares for red carpet appearances or photoshoots, so this shot of her real, natural beauty was a treat for her followers.

Though the close-up angle meant that not much of her outfit was visible, Jenna appeared to be wearing some kind of floral sleepwear. She explained in the caption that she was in bed because it was her day off.

Jenna’s fans couldn’t get enough of the make-up free snap, and the post racked up over 115,800 likes within just 16 hours, including a like from reality television star turned entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel. Her followers filled the comments section of the post with praise for her natural beauty, and a few celebrities even weighed in.

Former Victoria’s Secret legend Adriana Lima left a comment on the post, and said “even more beautiful without makeup” followed by a heart emoji and flame emoji.

Another follower commented “those beautiful eyes and warm smile eyes get me every time!”

Loading...

“Gorgeous with or without makeup,” another fan said.

One follower couldn’t get over how flawless Jenna looked without a single bit of makeup on, and commented “wow you are so beautiful! your skin is amazing!”

Jenna has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy journey with her second child, sharing the occasional snap on Instagram. A few months ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she surprised her followers by sharing the first peek at her growing baby bump. The sweet photo showed her and her daughter laying in bed and snuggling together, and the caption referenced her partner Steve Kazee, who is the father of her soon-to-be second child.