Jordyn Woods Flaunts Insane Curves In Skintight Brown Dress On Instagram

Jordyn Woods‘ latest fall look had her fans going into a frenzy. In a new photo posted to Instagram on Thursday evening, the former best friend to Kylie Jenner rocked an impossibly tight dress that hugged all the right places.

The photo showed Jordyn standing in what appeared to be a home with white walls, which she leaned up against. The SECNDNTURE founder rocked a brown, long-sleeved dress just barely contained her bodacious backside. The one-piece featured ruched detailing throughout, which stretched over the insane curves of Jordyn’s pert derriere. In addition, Jordyn’s shapely legs were on full display.

Jordyn’s shoes were not visible in the new photo, but she did accessorize the look with a dainty red, blue, and tan striped handbag, as well as tiny dangling earrings. Her makeup look was definitely fall-inspired, including darkened and contoured cheekbones, orange-colored blush, brown and white eye shadow, darkened eyebrows, and a dark red color on her full lips. The model’s shoulder-length black hair was styled in straight strands and tucked behind one of her ears.

Jordyn turned to the side to give the camera a glimpse at breathtaking body. With one arm pushing against the wall and the other at her side, Jordyn slightly looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry gaze into the camera.

In the caption, the stunner asked fans about their favorite time of year and revealed that the look came from SheIn.

The post garnered 546,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments in just 12 hours since going live, proving to be popular with her fans. Many of Jordyn’s followers replied to her caption, while others complimented her flawless physique.

“Jordyn Season,” one fan quipped, referring to the model’s caption.

“This girl is on fire,” another user added with several fire emoji.

“She looks amazing. I definitely want to take her out on a date and then to meet my mother. Happy holidays!” a third follower said.

“She keeps getting prettier every time,” another person said.

Photos of Jordyn in skintight looks are arguably favorites among her fans. Earlier this month, the bombshell rocked a bright red, long and wavy wig along with an incredibly tight pair of leather pants. She completed the look with a matching leather tube top that put her toned midsection on display through an intricate cutout, as well as black boots. Fans gave that photo over 604,000 likes as well as more than 5,000 comments.