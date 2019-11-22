Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Sculpted Abs In Cropped, Neon Green Sweater And Tight Jeans

Alexa Collins dazzled her fans today with a new Instagram photo that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

The sizzling snap was taken in selfie mode, and saw the bikini model posing in her bathroom with a huge smile on her face, looking ready for the start of her Friday. In the caption of her post, the 24-year-old detailed an exciting contest she was holding with ZMK, a glass artist based in South Florida. The giveaway boasted a generous grand prize including $300 cash and two VIP tickets to the 2019 Art Basel in Miami Beach, however, Alexa’s 633,000 followers seemed far more interested in her jaw-dropping display.

Alexa looked smoking hot as she snapped the photo that saw her sporting a neon green turtleneck sweater that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. It boasted a ribbed detail that added some texture to the look, as well as a fitted style that clung to her voluptuous assets in all of the right ways. Upping the ante of the cozy number was its cropped design, which cut off just below the model’s bust. This allowed her to showcase her flat stomach and chiseled abs, and her fans certainly took note of the impressive sight.

The beauty kept her look simple, pairing her itty-bitty sweater with a pair of dark wash jeans that hugged her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways. The tight pants defined Alexa’s sculpted legs, while also highlighting her slender frame. Meanwhile, the waistband of the number sat low on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and toned legs even more.

Alexa kept her look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a silver statement ring to give her look a bit of bling. She wore her signature platinum locks down in loose waves, which were perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders to frame her face. She also donned a full face of makeup in the photo that included a pink, glossy lip, glowing highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before Alexa’s followers began showering the latest addition to her Instagram feed with love. As of this writing, the new post had earned nearly 2,500 within just 45 minutes of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her skin-baring display.

“You are beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Alexa was the “prettiest lady with the fittest abs ever.”

“Loving your style and smile,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has impressed her fans on social media with her looks. Earlier this week, the stunner shared a throwback snap from her trip to Chicago that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The photo saw Alexa sitting at a bar wearing a dangerously short, champagne-colored dress and sexy thigh-high boots — a look that earned over 20,000 likes since going live to her feed.