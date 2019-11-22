Kate Hudson Flaunts Incredible Body In Workout Gear As She Promotes Fabletics Black Friday Sale

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson tantalized her 11.1 million Instagram followers with a double update that showcased her toned body in workout gear from her own company, Fabletics, as she advertised a Black Friday sale.

In the first snap of her double update, Kate posed outside with a ton of lush greenery visible behind her. The blond bombshell rocked a pair of blue, high-waisted leggings that clung to her toned curves. The leggings were full-length and had sheer panels on the thighs, just above the knees, to add a bit of interest to the design. She paired the bottoms with a cropped long-sleeve top in another shade of blue. Though she was dressed in athletic gear, Kate didn’t have running shoes on. Instead, she opted to go barefoot for the photo.

Kate’s blond hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, and she accessorized with a pair of simple hoop earrings. Her makeup was natural, leaving her looking flawless in the snap.

In the second picture, Kate rocked the same outfit but slightly switched up her pose and location. The toned actress stretched out on a stone ledge, extending one leg while the other was propped up. She held her torso up with one arm, while the other hand went to her lips. A huge smile graced her face as she posed for the photo.

In the caption for the post, Kate let her followers in on the fact that Fabletics had some Black Friday sales going on.

Kate’s followers couldn’t get enough of the post. It racked up over 21,200 likes within just 40 minutes, including a like from Perrie Edwards, a member of British girl group Little Mix.

Many of Kate’s fans showered the actress with compliments in the comment section, expressing their love for her toned physique in the snaps.

“Kate Hudson you are the most beautiful lady on planet earth,” one follower said.

“I neeeeeeeeed this outfit in my life!”said one fan who was really into the Fabletics look that Kate opted to wear for the photoshoot.

Another follower called Kate a “smoke show.”

Kate often uses her own beauty and incredible body to showcase the pieces that Fabletics is putting on the market. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she gave her Instagram followers a bit of a fashion show earlier this month when she rocked several looks from her Fabletics November edition. The beauty’s company is obviously going beyond creating workout gear to include other stunning pieces.