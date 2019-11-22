Tesla Cybertruck Memes Compare Elon Musk’s Electric Pickup To The Delorean

'This is what you get when a DeLorean [reproduces with] a Pontiac Aztek,' wrote one snarky Twitter user.

Tesla‘s new Cybertruck debuted Friday, and the angular, futuristic vehicle that looks nothing like a truck is getting drawing comparisons to the DeLorean, the ill-fated ’80s sports car that featured prominently in the Back to the Future franchise.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Tesla Cybertruck, the electric vehicle manufacturer’s entry into the pickup truck market, debuted today, and it went spectacularly horribly. For one thing, Tesla owner Elon Musk, in an attempt to show off the vehicle’s “armor glass” windows, invited Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen to throw a metal ball at a window, promptly shattering it. A flustered Musk then asked von Holzhausen to throw a ball at the rear window, to the same effect.

But beyond Musk’s apparent misreading of his product’s features, the Cybertruck failed in another spectacular way as well: the general public, by and large, seems to hate it. The general consensus on the internet seems to be that the vehicle is at once uglier than sin and bears little resemblance to a pickup truck.

In fact, it’s getting compared to the DeLorean, a sports car that came and went in the 1980s and would have been forgotten but for its association with the Back to the Future franchise.

What is happening guys I really like the #cybertruck and I’m not a big Tesla guy but I’m thinking about putting down the $100 deposit. People initially disliked the DeLorean too so #CyberTruck could be a time traveling icon in a few years i kinda want #CyberTruck god help me pic.twitter.com/VdbkSVNE6N — Cody Delecto (@blainecodie) November 22, 2019

When you design a Mars Rover off of a 7-year-olds crayon drawing of a Delorean #CyberTruck https://t.co/7RuYmjZzQ9 — Jared C. (@Jarism) November 22, 2019

Comparing the vehicle to the DeLorean is not a compliment, however. The vehicle, which like the Cybertruck was made of stainless steel, was widely considered a hunk of junk. Its performance and power didn’t match its $25,000 price tag, an amount of money that was a king’s ransom in 1981 (roughly equivalent to about $70,000 in today’s money). And indeed, about the only real benefit to the car was that it could be easily cleaned with a bottle of Comet. That, and its stainless steel construction made it perfect for time travel, as Doc Brown explains to Marty McFly in the original Back to the Future film.

One Twitter user compared the vehicle to the Pontiac Aztek, another angular, ugly, and forgotten piece of car manufacturing lore.

“This is what you get when a DeLorean f*cks a Pontiac Aztek,” he tweeted.

Bruh, the Tesla Cybertruck looks like a low-poly DeLorean lmao pic.twitter.com/H5CjGk2fZW — Festive Fancè ???? (@FancyPantsLand) November 22, 2019

Another Twitter user wondered aloud what happened in the board room when Tesla green-lighted the project.

Tesla advisors: "We need to make a pickup truck that is affordable and appealing to a wide audience that also has a decent range while loaded down with extra weight." Elon Musk: BULLETPROOF MONSTER TRUCK DELOREAN — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 22, 2019

Other users were quick to note the Back to the Future connection.

"You turned a DeLorean into a dump truck?" Worst BTTF remake so far pic.twitter.com/FCmcbXh5x5 — jon rosenberg ???????? (@jonrosenberg) November 22, 2019

#TeslaCyberTruck Did he get Homer Simpson to design this SCI-FI car from the 1960’s #EmperorsNewClothes c’mon it sucks / blows, it’s a 2019 Delorean. pic.twitter.com/f0IgcWYJER — Peter Verity (@SciFiHack) November 22, 2019

Whether or not the Cybertruck will go the way of the DeLorean and go down in history as another vanity project by a car manufacturer with more money than sense, or be the standard-bearer for the electric pickup truck market, remains to be seen.