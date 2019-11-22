Bebe Rexha Blows A Kiss To Her Fans In Tight Latex Outfit With Fishnet Sleeves

Bebe Rexha blew a kiss to her fans in the latest video she uploaded to her Instagram page. In the clip, the “In The Name Of Love” singer rocked what appears to be a curve-hugging latex top with spaghetti straps over a long-sleeved fishnet bodysuit. She accessorized the look with a leather choker that featured a silver horseshoe-shaped pendant at the center. She also wore a black leather bracelet and belt.

The video starts with Bebe adjusting the strap of her top and the fishnet sleeve as she was apparently unaware that the camera was on her. When she noticed that she wa being recorded, the pop star placed the index and middle finger of her left hand to her lips and sent a kiss the camera’s way. She then raised her shoulder to strike a coyly seductive pose before the video ends.

In the caption, Bebe wrote that she was under a stage when the clip was recorded and seemed about to go out to perform. Raucous cheers from the audience can be heard in the background.

Bebe’s fans seem captivated by the footage, based on the comments they left on the post.

One fan seemed utterly perplexed that the singer would ever receive negative feedback about her body, something that Bebe has publicly complained about in the past.

“Wow, you’re really breathtaking, how can people hate on your body? HOW?” one fan asked.

Others showered her with superlative descriptions about her physical beauty.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” another Instagram user added.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a third admirer added, before including a row of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

The video also inspired enthusiastic declarations of love, with one fan hoping for a lifelong commitment between them and Bebe.

“If I get a chance to marry any women in world… I would ask for @beberexha,” they wrote.

This is hardly the first time Bebe has received these types of comments in response to her Instagram content. As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans posted similar compliments when Bebe posted a photo of herself in a partially see-through bodysuit that featured a mesh panel on the chest and midsection. Bebe appears to be wearing the aforementioned choker in this previous post, as well as the black leather bracelet.

As of this writing, that photo has been liked over 605,000 times and more than 2,800 people have commented on it.